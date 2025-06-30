Inmune Bio Secures $18.9 Million in Stock Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Inmune Bio ( (INMB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On June 27, 2025, INmune Bio, Inc. announced a Securities Purchase Agreement with two institutional investors for a registered direct offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock, priced at $6.30 per share, resulting in approximately $18.9 million in gross proceeds. The offering, which closed on June 30, 2025, was facilitated by A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners as the sole placement agent, with the proceeds intended for working capital and general corporate purposes, potentially impacting the company’s operational capacity and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (INMB) stock is a Buy with a $22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Inmune Bio stock, see the INMB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on INMB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, INMB is a Neutral.

Inmune Bio’s overall stock score is hindered by significant financial challenges, including declining revenue and ongoing losses. While technical analysis shows mixed signals, valuation metrics suggest overvaluation. Positive corporate events and earnings call highlights provide some optimism, but financial instability and operational challenges remain key risks.

To see Spark’s full report on INMB stock, click here.

More about Inmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc. is a publicly traded, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments targeting the innate immune system to combat diseases. The company has three main product platforms: the Dominant-Negative Tumor Necrosis Factor (DN-TNF) platform for treating conditions like Mild Alzheimer’s disease and treatment-resistant depression, the Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform for cancer treatment, and CORDStrom™, a mesenchymal stem cell platform for conditions like recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Average Trading Volume: 1,451,584

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $123.7M

For an in-depth examination of INMB stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue