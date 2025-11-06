InMode’s Q3 2025 Financial Results Overview

Inmode ( (INMD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Inmode presented to its investors.

InMode Ltd. is a global provider of innovative medical technologies, specializing in devices that utilize radio frequency technology for various surgical and treatment procedures across multiple medical fields.

InMode’s third-quarter financial results for 2025 revealed a revenue of $93.2 million, a decrease from the $130.2 million reported in the same quarter of 2024. Despite a challenging economic environment, the company saw a 26% increase in revenues from consumables and services compared to the previous year.

The company’s gross margins stood at 78%, slightly down from 82% in the previous year. InMode reported a GAAP net income of $21.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $51.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024. The decline in operating margins was primarily due to reduced sales in the U.S., InMode’s most profitable region.

Looking ahead, InMode’s management remains focused on strategic investments and maintaining its financial guidance for the full year of 2025, with expected revenues between $365 million to $375 million and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $1.55 to $1.59.

