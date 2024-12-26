Inmobiliaria del Sur’s Strategic Share Buyback Actions

Inmobiliaria del Sur (ES:ISUR) has released an update.

Inmobiliaria del Sur has actively engaged in its share buyback program, executing several transactions from December 13 to December 23, 2024, through Alantra Equities. This strategic move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize capital structure and enhance shareholder value. The transactions were carried out on the XMAD trading center with varying share volumes and prices.

