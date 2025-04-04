Inmobiliaria Colonial Announces Cross-Border Merger with SFL

Inmobiliaria Colonial ( (ES:COL) ) just unveiled an update.

Inmobiliaria Colonial has announced a cross-border merger with Société Foncière Lyonnaise (SFL), which will result in the dissolution of SFL and the transfer of its assets to Colonial. The merger, subject to shareholder approval and regulatory confirmations, aims to enhance Colonial’s market presence and operational capabilities in Europe, with a set exchange ratio and exit price for SFL shareholders.

More about Inmobiliaria Colonial

Inmobiliaria Colonial is a prominent player in the real estate industry, focusing on property investment and management. The company is known for its strategic market positioning in Europe, particularly in Spain and France, offering high-quality office spaces and commercial properties.

YTD Price Performance: 9.17%

Average Trading Volume: 113,996

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €3.48B

For detailed information about COL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue