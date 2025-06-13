InMed Pharmaceuticals Faces Quorum Issue at Special Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from InMed Pharmaceuticals ( (INM) ) is now available.

InMed Pharmaceuticals held a special meeting on June 13, 2025, to approve a potential issuance of more than 20% of its common shares, as per Nasdaq rules. However, due to the lack of a quorum, no business was conducted, and the board is considering whether to reschedule the meeting or address the proposal at the annual general meeting.

Spark’s Take on INM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, INM is a Neutral.

InMed Pharmaceuticals shows significant financial challenges with persistent losses and negative cash flows, which heavily weigh down its score. The stock’s technical indicators reflect short-term positive momentum, offering some optimism amid volatility. The valuation remains constrained by ongoing losses and lack of profitability metrics, typical for the biotechnology sector.

More about InMed Pharmaceuticals

Average Trading Volume: 1,321,589

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.08M

