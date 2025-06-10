ININ Group AS Commences Share Buyback Program

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Elop AS ( (DE:72G) ) just unveiled an update.

ININ Group AS has initiated a share buyback program, purchasing 12,500 shares through Pareto Securities AS at an average price of NOK 2.38, totaling NOK 29,800. The buyback program, authorized at the company’s annual general meeting, allows for purchases up to NOK 6 million and can be terminated at the company’s discretion, aligning with EU Market Abuse Regulation and Norwegian Securities Trading Act requirements.

Average Trading Volume: 14,661

Current Market Cap: NOK299.1M

