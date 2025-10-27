Inhibrx’s Phase 2 Study on INBRX-109: A Potential Breakthrough in Chondrosarcoma Treatment

Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. ((INBX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. is conducting a Phase 2 study titled ‘A Randomized, Blinded, Placebo-controlled, Phase 2 Study of INBRX-109 in Unresectable or Metastatic Conventional Chondrosarcoma.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of INBRX-109, a tetravalent DR5 agonist antibody, in treating patients with unresectable or metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma. This research is significant as it explores a potential new treatment option for a challenging cancer type.

The intervention being tested is INBRX-109, administered intravenously every three weeks. It is compared against a placebo, with the purpose of assessing its effectiveness in treating the targeted condition.

The study follows a randomized, parallel intervention model with quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are unaware of which treatment the participants receive. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

Key dates for the study include its start date on June 14, 2021, and the last update submitted on January 9, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring transparency in its development.

The update on this study could positively influence Inhibrx’s stock performance by boosting investor confidence, especially if the results indicate a promising new treatment avenue. This could also impact the competitive landscape in the oncology sector, as successful outcomes may position INBRX-109 as a leading treatment option.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

