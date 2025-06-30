Inhibikase Therapeutics Approves Key Proposals at Annual Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Inhibikase Therapeutics ( (IKT) ) has shared an update.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. held its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 27, 2025, where several key proposals were approved. The meeting resulted in the election of Amit Munshi and David Canner, Ph.D. as Class II directors to serve until the 2028 annual meeting. Additionally, the appointment of CohnReznick LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, was ratified. An amendment to the 2020 Equity Incentive Plan, including an automatic ‘evergreen’ provision and an extension of the plan’s term, was also approved.

The most recent analyst rating on (IKT) stock is a Buy with a $5.00 price target.

Spark's Take on IKT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IKT is a Neutral.

Inhibikase Therapeutics’ stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, marked by declining revenues and persistent losses. Technical analysis paints a mixed picture, with short-term indicators slightly positive but overshadowed by longer-term negative trends. Valuation metrics indicate caution due to a negative P/E ratio. The recent leadership change provides a potential positive catalyst for future performance, but its impact remains to be seen.



More about Inhibikase Therapeutics

Average Trading Volume: 249,346

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $120.4M



