Ingles Markets Faces Nasdaq Filing Delay Due to Hurricane

Ingles Markets ( (IMKTA) ) has issued an announcement.

Ingles Markets announced that it received a notice from Nasdaq due to a delay in filing its Annual Report for the fiscal year ending September 28, 2024. The delay, attributed to the impact of Hurricane Helene, has not affected the immediate Nasdaq listing of its Class A Common Stock. The company has until February 18, 2025, to comply with Nasdaq’s filing requirements or submit a compliance plan. Ingles Markets intends to file the report within the 60-day period to regain compliance.

More about Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a prominent grocery retailer operating 198 supermarkets across six southeastern states with headquarters in Asheville, North Carolina. The company also manages neighborhood shopping centers and owns a fluid dairy facility that supplies both Ingles supermarkets and other customers.

YTD Price Performance: -23.43%

Average Trading Volume: 158,719

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.22B

