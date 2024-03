An announcement from Ingevity (NGVT) is now available.

William J. Slocum has stepped down from the Board of Directors at Ingevity Corporation, effective March 13, 2024. His departure does not stem from any disagreements with the company’s operations or practices. Following his resignation, the Board will downsize to nine members.

