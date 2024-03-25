Ingersoll Rand to Acquire ILC Dover, Boosts Market Position

The latest update is out from Ingersoll Rand (IR).

Ingersoll Rand Inc. has announced a definitive agreement to acquire ILC Dover, a move that is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2024, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. This strategic merger aims to strengthen Ingersoll Rand’s market position, leveraging the capabilities of ILC Dover, which was previously under New Mountain Capital’s affiliates.

