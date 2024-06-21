Ingenia Communities Announces Director Departure

Ingenia Communities Group (AU:INA) has released an update.

Amanda Elizabeth Heyworth has concluded her tenure as a director of Ingenia Communities Group on June 20, 2024. During her time as director, she had interests in 210,641 fully paid stapled securities in her superannuation fund and another 14,095 through a power of attorney for her mother. No further securities are held directly nor are there any interests in contracts to declare post her directorship.

