ING Groep Advances in Multibillion Share Buyback

ING Groep N.V. has made significant progress in its €2.5 billion share buyback program, repurchasing 17.9 million shares at an average price of €15.43 each in one week of August 2024. With this, the company has completed nearly 72% of the intended buyback, aiming to reduce share capital and deliver value to shareholders. ING remains committed to sustainability, as evidenced by its strong ESG ratings and inclusion in various sustainability indices.

