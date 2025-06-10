ING Groep Advances €2 Billion Share Buyback Programme

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from ING Groep ( (ING) ).

On June 10, 2025, ING Groep announced progress in its €2.0 billion share buyback programme, which was initially announced on May 2, 2025. During the week of June 2 to June 6, 2025, ING repurchased 3,630,498 shares at an average price of €18.49, totaling €67,123,093.98. To date, 23,686,354 shares have been repurchased, representing approximately 21.90% of the programme’s total value. This initiative aims to reduce the share capital of ING, potentially enhancing shareholder value and strengthening the company’s market position.

Spark’s Take on ING Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ING is a Outperform.

ING’s stock score is primarily supported by its strong earnings call results and attractive valuation. While financial performance indicates some challenges, particularly in cash flow and leverage, the technical analysis is positive, and the company shows resilience in its strategic growth areas.

More about ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The bank aims to empower individuals and businesses by providing retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 100 countries. ING is committed to sustainability, with its policies and actions assessed by independent research and ratings providers.

Average Trading Volume: 2,628,056

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $65.84B

