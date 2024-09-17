ING Advances Share Buyback Program

ING GROEP (GB:0RIC) has released an update.

ING Groep N.V. progresses with its €2.5 billion share buyback program, having repurchased 3,282,664 shares for €53.16 million in one week, averaging €16.20 per share. The buyback program has reached 85.55% completion with a total of 134,313,322 shares acquired at an average price of €15.92. This program aims to reduce the company’s share capital, aligning with ING’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

