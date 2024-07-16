ING Advances Share Buyback Program

ING GROEP (GB:0RIC) has released an update.

ING Groep N.V. continues to progress with its €2.5 billion share buyback program, repurchasing 3,023,407 shares at an average price of €16.67 each during one week in July 2024. With this, the bank has reached 44.62% completion of the program, totaling €1,115,432,832.42 spent on share buybacks to date. The initiative aims to reduce the share capital of ING, aligning with its broader strategy to empower customers and maintain a strong presence in the financial markets.

