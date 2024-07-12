INFRONEER Sets Dividend for New Bond-Type Shares

INFRONEER Holdings Inc. (JP:5076) has released an update.

INFRONEER Holdings Inc. has set the annual dividend rate for its Series 1 Bond-Type Class Shares at 2.600% until March 2030, with subsequent rates pegged to Japanese government bonds plus 3.022%. The subscription period for these shares runs from July 16 to July 31, 2024, following a firm commitment underwriting public offering in Japan. The company has also resolved to transfer the increase in share capital from this issuance directly to ‘other capital surplus’ after reducing its share capital and additional paid-in capital by the same amount.

For further insights into JP:5076 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.