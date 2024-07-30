Infratil Limited Unveils 2024 Climate Disclosures

Infratil Limited (IFUUF) has released an update.

Infratil Limited has published its second annual Climate Related Disclosures report for the fiscal year 2024, marking its first submission under the compulsory New Zealand Climate Standards. The report, which complements the company’s previous sustainability documents, aims to enhance transparency in alignment with new regulatory requirements and can be accessed on Infratil’s dedicated responsible investment webpage.

For further insights into IFUUF stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.