Infratil Limited Prepares for Securities Quotation

Infratil Limited (IFUUF) has released an update.

Infratil Limited has applied for the quotation of securities as per the ASX Listing Rules, signifying new securities will be issued as part of a previously announced transaction. These securities are scheduled for issue on the 16th of July, 2024, following an announcement made to the market on the 17th of June, 2024. The company provided the necessary details, including their registration type and number, to comply with the application process outlined in Appendix 2A.

For further insights into IFUUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.