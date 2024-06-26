Infrastructure India Continues Operations Amidst Changes

Infrastructure India (GB:IIP) has released an update.

Infrastructure India plc, an AIM-quoted infrastructure fund, has announced the continuation of its operations post-AGM, with shareholders rejecting proposals for winding up the company and delisting from AIM. The company remains in negotiations for the sale of its assets, while managing a tight cash position and seeking to extend its debt facilities beyond the July 15, 2024, maturity date. Additionally, board changes have occurred with the departure of two directors, following the non-approval of their re-appointments by shareholders.

