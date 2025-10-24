Infrastructure Dividend Split Corp. Announces October 2025 Distributions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

International Clean Power Dividend Fund ( (TSE:IS) ) has shared an announcement.

Infrastructure Dividend Split Corp., trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, has announced its October 2025 distribution details for both Class A and preferred shareholders. The distributions, set at $0.14 per equity share and $0.18 per preferred share, will be payable on November 14, 2025, with a record date of October 31, 2025. This announcement highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to providing returns to its shareholders, reflecting its stable financial performance and strategic positioning in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 4,935

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$79.71M

