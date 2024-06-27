Infotel SA Expands with Altanna Stake Acquisition

Infotel SA (FR:INF) has released an update.

Infotel SA has acquired a 30% stake in Altanna, a specialist in IT infrastructure solutions, aiming to strengthen its offerings with Altanna’s expertise in areas like DevOps, cloud services, and cybersecurity. Altanna, which collaborates with major sectors and expects to double its turnover to 4 million euros by 2024, now provides Infotel with a high-value dedicated infrastructure service. This strategic investment, which may lead to a majority stake within three years, was funded with Infotel’s equity and will be finalized in early July.

