Infosys Releases Auditors’ Report on Financial Performance

The latest announcement is out from Infosys Limited ( (IN:INFY) ).

Infosys Limited announced the release of its auditors’ report on the financial statements for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. This report, which includes a Unique Document Identification Number, was filed with stock exchanges following the company’s board meeting on January 16, 2025. The publication of these financial results is crucial for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance during the specified period.

More about Infosys Limited

Infosys Limited is a global leader in technology services and consulting. The company provides a range of services including business consulting, information technology, and outsourcing, focusing on helping clients in various industries to achieve digital transformation and operational efficiency.

YTD Price Performance: -3.59%

Average Trading Volume: 194,376

Current Market Cap: 7998.1B INR

