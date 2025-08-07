Information Planning Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Information Planning Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3712) ) is now available.

Information Planning Co., Ltd. reported a positive financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with net sales increasing by 7.4% and operating profit rising by 13.4% compared to the previous year. The company’s strong financial results indicate a solid market position and potential growth opportunities, benefiting stakeholders and reinforcing its standing in the industry.

More about Information Planning Co., Ltd.

Information Planning Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the securities code 3712. It operates in the general business category, focusing on providing information planning services. The company is primarily engaged in offering solutions that cater to various business needs, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and market competitiveness.

Average Trading Volume: 2,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen18.16B

