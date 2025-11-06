Informatica’s Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Informatica, Inc. ( (INFA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Informatica, Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Informatica, Inc., a prominent player in AI-powered enterprise cloud data management, specializes in helping businesses maximize the value of their data and AI across various cloud environments. The company is known for its Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform, which integrates with major cloud providers to offer comprehensive data solutions.

Informatica’s third-quarter 2025 financial results demonstrate robust growth, particularly in its Cloud Subscription Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR), which surged by 29.5% year-over-year to $969 million. The company’s total ARR also saw a modest increase, reaching $1.75 billion. These figures underscore the growing demand for Informatica’s AI-driven solutions, especially its IDMC platform powered by CLAIRE AI.

Key financial highlights include a 3.9% year-over-year increase in GAAP total revenues, amounting to $439.2 million. The company’s cloud subscription revenue rose significantly by 31% to $230.4 million, making up a substantial portion of its subscription revenue. Informatica’s operating income also saw a boost, with GAAP operating income reaching $60.9 million and non-GAAP operating income at $161.4 million. The company processed an impressive 143.3 trillion cloud transactions per month, marking a 41% increase from the previous year.

Informatica continues to innovate with the launch of new CLAIRE Agents and enhancements to its CLAIRE GPT capabilities, aimed at automating and optimizing data management tasks. The company also expanded its partnerships, notably with Oracle, to enhance its cloud offerings. These strategic moves are complemented by industry recognition, with Informatica being named a leader in several data management categories.

Looking ahead, Informatica remains focused on closing its pending acquisition by Salesforce, which is expected to finalize in early 2026. This acquisition is anticipated to further strengthen Informatica’s market position and expand its capabilities in the cloud data management sector.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue