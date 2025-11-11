Informa TechTarget Reports Q3 Growth and Reaffirms Guidance

TechTarget, Inc. ( (TTGT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information TechTarget, Inc. presented to its investors.

TechTarget, Inc., also known as Informa TechTarget, is a prominent player in the B2B technology sector, offering data-driven and digitally enabled services to connect technology buyers and sellers. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, and operates across 19 global locations.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Informa TechTarget showcased positive operating momentum with both year-on-year and sequential revenue growth. The company reported a net loss for the quarter, but it was lower than the previous quarter, and there was growth in Adjusted EBITDA. The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, indicating confidence in its operational strategies.

Key highlights from the earnings report include a 2% increase in revenues compared to the previous quarter and a 1% year-on-year growth. The company also launched the Informa TechTarget Portal, a new product aimed at expanding audience reach and enhancing data integration. Additionally, the reorganization plan was largely completed, resulting in cost reductions and streamlined operations. The company also simplified its brand structure by consolidating its Intelligence & Advisory businesses under the Omdia brand.

Despite reporting a net loss of $76.8 million in Q3, the company achieved a significant increase in Adjusted EBITDA, which rose by over 30% from the previous quarter. The company ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet, holding $46.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Looking forward, Informa TechTarget’s management remains optimistic about continued operating momentum into the fourth quarter, with expectations for flat revenues and an increase in Adjusted EBITDA to at least $85 million for the full year. The company aims to leverage its scale and expertise to become a leading B2B marketing entity in the technology industry.

