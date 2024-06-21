Informa PLC Reports Strong Growth Momentum

Informa (GB:INF) has released an update.

Informa PLC has reported robust growth with a 10%+ increase in revenue and expansion in margins, profits, and cash flows, as announced in their AGM trading update. The company’s focus on specialist markets and digital services, along with investments in AI and partnerships, are driving this success. They are on track to meet the upper end of their 2024 guidance, with a strong balance sheet reflected in upgraded credit ratings and an increased share buyback program.

