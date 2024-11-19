Informa PLC Reports Strong Growth and Expansion Plans

Informa (GB:INF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Informa PLC has reported robust double-digit growth across its B2B and academic markets in 2024, with significant contributions from its live events and digital services. The company highlighted its strategic expansion in high-growth regions like IMEA and plans to launch Informa Festivals in 2025. Informa’s strong performance is reinforced by free cash flow growth and solid market positions, setting a promising foundation for continued success into 2025.

For further insights into GB:INF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.