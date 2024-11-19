Informa PLC Reports Strong Growth and Expansion Plans

Informa (GB:INF) has released an update.
Informa PLC has reported robust double-digit growth across its B2B and academic markets in 2024, with significant contributions from its live events and digital services. The company highlighted its strategic expansion in high-growth regions like IMEA and plans to launch Informa Festivals in 2025. Informa’s strong performance is reinforced by free cash flow growth and solid market positions, setting a promising foundation for continued success into 2025.
