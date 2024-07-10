Informa PLC Ramps Up Share Buyback Program

Informa (GB:INF) has released an update.

Informa PLC has expanded its share buyback program to £1.56 billion, with the most recent purchase of 584,760 shares for cancellation through Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc. This action aligns with the company’s strategy to accelerate shareholder returns, with the latest shares acquired at an average price of 855.05 pence each. Following the recent transactions, Informa PLC’s total number of shares in issue and total voting rights will stand at 1,336,104,713.

