Infomedia Ltd Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

The latest update is out from Infomedia Ltd ( (AU:IFM) ).

Infomedia Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, reporting the repurchase of 11,122 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to a total of 21,192 securities bought back prior. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Infomedia Ltd

Infomedia Ltd operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing software solutions. The company’s primary products include automotive data and software solutions, catering to the automotive industry and related sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -13.92%

Average Trading Volume: 281,800

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$494.2M

For a thorough assessment of IFM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.