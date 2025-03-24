InFocus Group’s Frugl App Gains ACCC Recognition in Supermarket Inquiry

Frugl Group Limited ( (AU:IFG) ) has provided an update.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s Supermarket Inquiry Report has recognized the Frugl Grocery app for its role in empowering consumers by providing real-time pricing data and market transparency. InFocus Group Holdings Limited plans to enhance the app with AI and machine learning, aiming to improve consumer value and offer comprehensive analytics to the retail sector, reinforcing its commitment to consumer price transparency and choice.

More about Frugl Group Limited

InFocus Group Holdings Limited (IFG) is a data intelligence and software solutions company specializing in data analytics, software and platform development, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The company operates through four business units: InFocus Analytics, the Frugl Grocery app, and software development consultancies Onify and Prodigy9, providing enterprise-scale capabilities.

YTD Price Performance: -40.0%

Average Trading Volume: 4,017,516

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.89M

