Infocus Group Holdings Issues New Unquoted Equity Securities

Infocus Group Holdings Limited has announced the issuance of new unquoted equity securities, specifically options exercisable at $0.075 and $0.07, both expiring on December 31, 2027. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

YTD Price Performance: -5.00%

Average Trading Volume: 3,603,786

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.54M

