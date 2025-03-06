Infocus Group Holdings Issues New Unquoted Equity Securities

The latest announcement is out from Frugl Group Limited ( (AU:IFG) ).
Infocus Group Holdings Limited has announced the issuance of new unquoted equity securities, specifically options exercisable at $0.075 and $0.07, both expiring on December 31, 2027. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests.
More about Frugl Group Limited
YTD Price Performance: -5.00%
Average Trading Volume: 3,603,786
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$3.54M
