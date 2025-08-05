InFocus Group Holdings Announces Extraordinary General Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Frugl Group Limited ( (AU:IFG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

InFocus Group Holdings Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for September 8, 2025, at their Northbridge, WA offices. The meeting will address shareholder matters, and the company encourages shareholders to participate either in person or by proxy. This meeting is a significant event for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to engage with the company’s strategic direction and governance.

More about Frugl Group Limited

InFocus Group Holdings Limited (ASX: IFG) is a data intelligence and software solutions company with expertise in data analytics, software and platform development. It operates four business units: InFocus Analytics, the Frugl Grocery app, and software development consultancies Onify and Prodigy9, providing capabilities in business intelligence, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and team augmentation.

Average Trading Volume: 3,211,698

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.67M

Find detailed analytics on IFG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue