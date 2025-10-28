InfoBeans Promoters Plan Equity Sale and Pledge

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. ( (IN:INFOBEAN) ) has issued an announcement.

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. has announced that its promoters are planning to sell up to 3% and/or pledge up to 10% of the company’s total issued equity share capital over the next twelve months to meet family needs. This move may impact the company’s stock market presence and could have implications for stakeholders as it reflects the promoters’ personal financial strategies.

More about InfoBeans Technologies Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 89,846

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 12.88B INR

