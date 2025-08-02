Info Edge Announces 30th AGM and E-Voting Details

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Info Edge India Ltd. ( (IN:NAUKRI) ) just unveiled an update.

Info Edge (India) Limited has announced the publication of the notice for its 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and provided details about e-voting for the event. The AGM is scheduled for August 25, 2025, and will be conducted via video conferencing. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations and aims to ensure transparency and accessibility for its stakeholders. The publication in national and state editions of Business Standard underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining open communication with its investors and the public.

More about Info Edge India Ltd.

Info Edge (India) Limited operates in the online services industry, primarily focusing on recruitment, real estate, education, and related services through platforms like Naukri.com, 99acres, and Jeevansathi. The company is a prominent player in the Indian market, leveraging digital platforms to connect users with job opportunities, property listings, and educational resources.

Average Trading Volume: 33,509

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 902.1B INR

