InflaRx N.V. Reports Mid-Year Financial Results

InflaRx (IFRX) has released an update.

InflaRx N.V., a biopharmaceutical company incorporated in Amsterdam, has released its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2024. The report details the company’s financial performance, including revenues, expenses, and comprehensive loss, presented in euros and compared to the previous year’s figures. It reflects the company’s operations, financial position, and cash flows for its subsidiaries located in Germany and the United States.

