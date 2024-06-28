InflaRx Announces $75M Share Sales Agreement

InflaRx (IFRX) has released an update.

InflaRx N.V. has entered into a sales agreement with Leerink Partners LLC to periodically issue and sell up to $75 million worth of its ordinary shares, with the aim of complying with regulations set by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This initiative is enabled through a previously filed and effective registration statement, and the specific terms of share placements will be communicated via Placement Notices as per the agreement. The details of the agreement outline the protocols for share issuance, sales parameters, and the responsibilities of both InflaRx and Leerink Partners LLC.

