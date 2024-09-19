Infinity Lithium Embraces Corporate Governance Standards

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (AU:INF) has released an update.

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited has affirmed full compliance with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations for the year ended June 30, 2024, as detailed in their Corporate Governance Statement available on their website. The statement, current as of September 19, 2024, outlines the governance structures and practices, including board responsibilities and management oversight, and is endorsed by the board. The company has provided transparency into their governance practices, ensuring that investors have access to this crucial information for informed decision-making.

