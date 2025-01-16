Infinity Development Holdings Announces 2025 AGM Agenda

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Infinity Development Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0640) ) has provided an update.

Infinity Development Holdings Company Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the agenda for its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled on February 24, 2025. The AGM will cover the consideration of financial statements, approval of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors, along with authorizations related to the issuance and handling of company shares. These decisions could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder relations.

More about Infinity Development Holdings Co. Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 1.01%

Average Trading Volume: 228,080

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$546.5M

