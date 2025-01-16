Infinity Development Announces Final Cash Dividend for FY2024

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest update is out from Infinity Development Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0640) ).

Infinity Development Holdings Company Limited announced a final cash dividend of HKD 0.054 per share for the financial year ending 30 September 2024. The announcement updates the date of shareholders’ approval, which is set for 24 February 2025, followed by the ex-dividend date on 26 February 2025 and the payment date on 13 March 2025.

More about Infinity Development Holdings Co. Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 1.01%

Average Trading Volume: 228,080

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$546.5M

