Infinitum Copper Proposes 2:1 Share Consolidation

Infinitum Copper Corp (TSE:INFI) has released an update.

Infinitum Copper Corp. has announced a proposed 2:1 share consolidation aimed at enhancing future financing opportunities, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. Following the consolidation, the current 74,563,040 shares will be reduced to 37,281,520 shares, with adjustments made to outstanding stock options and securities to reflect the change. Shareholders will receive new certificates for their post-consolidation shares, with fractional shares being rounded down and cancelled without cash compensation.

For further insights into TSE:INFI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.