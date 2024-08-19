Infinities Technology Schedules Crucial Board Meeting

Infinities Technology International (Cayman) Holding Limited (HK:1961) has released an update.

Infinities Technology International (Cayman) Holding Limited has announced a Board meeting scheduled for August 29, 2024, to review and potentially approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the first half of the year, discuss a possible interim dividend, and conduct other business. The upcoming meeting is significant for shareholders looking for insights into the company’s recent performance and future financial strategies.

