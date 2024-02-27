Infinico Metals Unveils High-Grade Nickel Find

Burin Gold Corp. (TSE:INFM) has released an update.

Infinico Metals Corp. has reported promising results from its maiden drill campaign at the Nicobi Project in Québec, with one borehole revealing a significant 51.94-meter intersection grading 1.37% nickel, and extensions of mineralization discovered 120 meters from known deposits. The drilling program consisted of five boreholes totaling 1,167 meters, indicating both high-grade nickel intersections and potential westward and down-plunge extensions of the mineralized zone.

For further insights into TSE:INFM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.