Infini Resources Unveils Striking Uranium Findings at Portland Creek

Infini Resources Ltd. has reported exceptional uranium soil assay results at its Portland Creek Uranium Project in Newfoundland, Canada, with the highest assay reaching 74,997 ppm U3O8. The discovery has significantly expanded the high-grade soil anomaly area, sparking a $3.4 million capital raise to expedite exploration activities. Investors are keenly watching as the project, located in a promising structural corridor, continues to show potential for substantial uranium deposits.

