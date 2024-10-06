Infini Resources Strikes High-Grade Uranium

Infini Resources Ltd. (AU:I88) has released an update.

Infini Resources Ltd. has announced promising early exploration results with a high-grade uranium discovery at their Talus prospect in Canada, revealing a significant soil anomaly with up to 7.5% U3O8. The high-grade soil geochemistry extends over an area of 235m by 100m and is still open to expansion. The company aims to further increase shareholder value through planned drilling of these geochemical and structural targets.

