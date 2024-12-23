Infini Resources Sparks Investor Interest with New Developments

Infini Resources Ltd. (AU:I88) has released an update.

Infini Resources Ltd. has addressed recent trading activity in its shares, attributing it to investor excitement over their expanded UAV magnetic survey results and the approval of a new drilling program at the Portland Creek Uranium Project in Canada. The company has reassured compliance with ASX rules and confirmed that all necessary disclosures have been made. The developments have sparked increased interest in Infini’s stock, reflecting confidence in the project’s potential.

