Infini Resources Secures $2.4M for Uranium Exploration

Infini Resources Ltd. (AU:I88) has released an update.

Infini Resources Ltd has successfully completed a $2.4 million placement, issuing 4 million new shares and options to fund its uranium exploration efforts, including an expanded geochemical survey and maiden drilling at the Portland Creek Uranium Project. The funding will also support general working capital needs for the company, which is focused on uranium and lithium exploration in Canada and Western Australia.

For further insights into AU:I88 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.