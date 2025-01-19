Infini Resources Initiates Portland Creek Uranium Drilling

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Infini Resources Ltd. ( (AU:I88) ) has provided an announcement.

Infini Resources Ltd has commenced preparation for the maiden diamond drill program at its Portland Creek Uranium Project in Newfoundland, Canada. The company has received environmental approval to establish vehicular access, which will reduce reliance on helicopters, decrease costs, and enhance safety. The project aims to collect comprehensive mineral exploration data using advanced geological tools, with drilling set to begin at the Talus Prospect by the end of January. This development supports Infini’s strategic focus on efficient exploration and could potentially position the company advantageously in the uranium market.

More about Infini Resources Ltd.

Infini Resources Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on uranium exploration and development projects. The company is engaged in the identification and extraction of high-grade uranium deposits, primarily through its Portland Creek Uranium Project located in Newfoundland, Canada.

YTD Price Performance: 12.73%

Average Trading Volume: 114,946

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

