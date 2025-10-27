Infini Resources Announces Annual General Meeting for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Infini Resources Ltd. ( (AU:I88) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Infini Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2025, at the Boorloo Meeting Room in Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by attending in person or submitting proxy votes in advance. The company emphasizes the importance of reviewing the meeting materials available online and encourages shareholders to update their communication preferences for future electronic correspondence. This meeting is a significant event for Infini Resources as it provides a platform for shareholder engagement and decision-making on key resolutions, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction.

More about Infini Resources Ltd.

Infini Resources Limited is a company operating in the resource industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is based in Perth, Western Australia, and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol I88.

Average Trading Volume: 785,351

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$45.83M

