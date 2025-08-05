Infineon Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Infineon Technologies ( (IFNNF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Infineon Technologies presented to its investors.

Infineon Technologies AG is a global leader in the semiconductor industry, specializing in power systems and IoT solutions, with a focus on driving decarbonization and digitalization. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the OTCQX International market.

In its third-quarter fiscal year 2025 report, Infineon Technologies announced a revenue of €3.704 billion, with a segment result of €668 million, exceeding forecasts despite challenges such as tariff uncertainties and a weaker US dollar. The company anticipates further growth in the upcoming quarter.

Key financial highlights include a 3% revenue increase from the previous quarter, with significant growth in the Green Industrial Power and Power & Sensor Systems segments. The gross margin improved to 40.9%, and the segment result margin rose to 18.0%. Profit from continuing operations increased by 27% to €293 million, and free cash flow rose to €288 million.

Looking ahead, Infineon expects fourth-quarter revenue to reach around €3.9 billion, with growth anticipated across all segments. For the full fiscal year 2025, revenue is projected to be around €14.6 billion, with an adjusted gross margin of at least 40% and a segment result margin in the high-teens percentage range. The company remains focused on strategic growth areas, including software-defined vehicles and AI data centers.

